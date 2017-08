Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - We will maintain dry and partly to mostly sunny skies for days. We managed to hit 80 degrees Sunday afternoon, and that’s just the start of several 80° days!

Our next best chance of significant rain will arrive Thursday. In the meantime, watering cans, hoses, and sprinklers will be a must for our yards and flower beds.

