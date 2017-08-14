Euclid mayor: violent police video will be ‘reviewed thoroughly’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, OH - A violent police arrest caught on dash cam is raising new concerns about use of force within the Euclid Police Department and causing the mayor to speak about the incident for the first time.

Saturday dash cam and cell phone video surfaced of Richard Hubbard, 25, of Cleveland during a traffic stop. An officer is heard giving him an order to "face away," from the officer. Moments later a minutes long struggle begins on East 228th street at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The video shows the unnamed officer punch Hubbard several times while he is on the ground.

The Euclid mayor, Kirsten Gail issued a statement about the incident Monday evening that reads:

“The City of Euclid and our Euclid Police Department are committed to providing a safe community and to treating all justly and with dignity and respect. We have made great strides in building a bond between the community and its police department. Violence and use of force in any situation is disturbing and difficult to watch. The videos of the incident on Saturday morning raise some very serious concerns. We have policies and procedures in place to ensure that all use of force by police are both lawful and justified. I can assure you the incident will be reviewed thoroughly and appropriate action will be taken. We certainly do not want this incident to erase all of the good work that has happened and continues to happen every day in Euclid or to define who we are as a community. We will continue to work with residents, our faith leaders, and community partners to improve our community and ensure Euclid remains a community where we all can be proud to live, work and visit.”

Meanwhile the Cleveland NAACP questions if the use of force was justified. Fox 8 tracked down a witnesses to learn what was heard and seen from a nearby salon.

"What draws you in was the 'stop, stop get off him' all that type stuff everybody in the shop ran to the window everybody," said Anjouia Smith. "...You don't see this where you live. You see it on Facebook you see it go viral."

Euclid Police promise a transparent investigation. The arresting officer is now on paid administrative leave. Hubbard is charged with driving under suspension and resisting arrest. He has not issued any statements about the incident and he faces a judge next week.

More on this story, here.