Endangered missing child advisory issued for Trumbull County girl

HUBBARD, Ohio– Authorities are asking for help locating a 15-year-old girl from Trumbull County.

Madison Copley was last seen at her home in Hubbard on Saturday. According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, she left sometime during the night.

While this is not an Amber Alert, Trumbull County authorities said they believe Madison is in danger.

She may be with 21-year-old Malik Williams, police said. They are driving a white 2012 Infinity QX56 SUV with Ohio license plate FSE 9009.

Madison is 5 foot 2 and weighs 125 pounds. She has a medical condition and did not take her medication with her.

Anyone with information should call the Hubbard Police Department at 330-675-2730.