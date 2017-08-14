× Download: Celebrity parents take ‘month of silence’ after baby’s birth

Bringing a baby into the world can be stressful, as new moms and dads don’t always know what to expect. So how does it sound to take a month off after welcoming your new bundle home?

That’s exactly what one celebrity couple is doing.

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are vowing to take a “month of silence” after their baby girl was born last month. And they have had their cell phones turned off ever since.

They say they don’t want to deal with the constant visitors of family and friends wanting to get a glimpse of the baby.

So, they’re not answering their phones. They say the first 30 days go by fast, and they want to enjoy their time with their little one and be fully present.

