Canton high school swim coach pleads guilty to sex with student

CANTON, Ohio– A former high school swim coach appeared in court on Monday following an eight-month investigation into a sexual assault.
Samuel Seiple has been the swim coach for McKinley High School in Canton City Schools sine 1994.
On Monday, the 57-year-old pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
According to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, Seiple engaged in a sexual relationship with a former student, who was a minor at the time. It happened on multiple occasions.
The sheriff’s office investigation found evidence that this was not the long-time coach’s first victim.
