Baldwin Wallace University student injured during honors program retreat

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio– A female freshman student from Baldwin Wallace University was injured Monday during an honors program retreat at Hiram House Camp in Chagrin Falls.

The school says it was day one of a three-day program for freshman honors students.

One of the students was taking part in a confidence course on the ropes when she somehow fell and became tangled in the ropes.

She was taken to the hospital; her condition is not known at this time. The president of the university is on his way to see the student and her family.

The school canceled the remainder of the retreat, and brought the students back to campus.