SANDUSKY, Ohio– Two boats caught on fire at the Cedar Point Marina Monday afternoon.

The Cedar Point and Sandusky fire departments responded to the fire at about 4:15 p.m. According to Cedar Point, crews are handling the “isolated situation.”

There are no injuries and park operations are not affected.

Black smoke could be seen for miles. Many people at the amusement park took to Twitter to post video and photos.

Vid of the boat fire outside of Cedar Point pic.twitter.com/m3RnYh7rq1 — Robert Lipnos (@rlipnos) August 14, 2017

