AllForOne: Cavs announce their 2017-18 season schedule

CLEVELAND – On Tuesday, October 17, right here at The Q, the Cleveland Cavaliers will open their 2017-18 season against the Boston Celtics.

The opening game is an Eastern Conference Finals rematch and tip-off is at 8 p.m.

That game, along with 39 others, will be broadcast on national television.

And yes, the Cavs will play the Warriors on Christmas Day. This year, the game will be at Golden State at 3 p.m. The Warriors will be in Cleveland on MLK Day, January 15th.

Big games that will be played in Cleveland only once this season include matchups against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, Dec. 14; the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, Jan. 2; the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, Jan. 20; the Houston Rockets on Saturday, Feb. 3 and the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, Feb. 25.

Cleveland will play each Eastern Conference opponent four times with the exception of Boston (one home, two road), Charlotte (one home, two road), Toronto (two home, one road) and Miami (two home, one road). Each Western Conference opponent will play the Cavaliers twice, once at The Q and once on the road.

The season will end in New York as they play the Knicks on April 11.

Single-game tickets for the Cavaliers’ regular season and preseason home games will go on sale Thursday, September 14th.

Click here to see the whole schedule.