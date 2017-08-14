94-year-old man puts in swimming pool for kids after wife’s death

MORRIS, Minnesota– A 94-year-old man mourning the death of his wife decided to do something wonderful: fill his backyard with the sound of children’s laughter.

Keith Davison lost his wife of 66 years to cancer last year. He told KARE-TV, “You just can’t imagine what it’s like. You cry a lot. That’s just the way it is, because she’s not here.”

So, the retired judge decided to fill his life and the lives of others with something positive. This past spring, he had an in-ground pool installed in his yard, and the neighborhood children love it.

Davison, who has three children, but no grandchildren, enjoys having the kids and their parents around.

One of the parents told him, “You kind of adopted our whole neighborhood of kids, these are your grandkids.”

