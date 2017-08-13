One killed in Wayne County motorcycle crash

WOOSTER, Ohio – A Brook Park man was killed Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle accident in Plain Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that Lloyd “Nick” Mowrer, 61, was riding his motorcycle south on State Route 3 just before 5 p.m. A Holmesville woman was turning her pickup truck onto Millbrook Road and turned into the path of the motorcycle.

Mowrer was ejected from the cycle and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt, and the patrol says that Mowrer was not wearing a helmet.

Alcohol is not a factor in this crash, and it remains under investigation.

The Patrol reports that this is the eighth fatal crash in Wayne County this year, and the first one that involved a motorcycle.