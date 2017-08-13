LIVE: rally of solidarity for Charlottesville held at Public Square

CLEVELAND–People are expected to gather ar Public Square, Sunday evening, to ‘stand in solidarity’ with Charlottesville.

A rally is planned for 5:00PM until 7:00PM and the event is meant for people to gather for peace, hope, healing, and tribute.

A Maumee, Ohio man is accused of plowing into a crowd of people peacefully protesting a white nationalist rally Saturday in a Virginia college town killing one person, hurting at least two dozen more and ratcheting up tension in a violent confrontation.

Sunday’s event is hosted by Action Together Lakewood Area, Indivisible CLE, and Cuyahoga County Progressive Caucus.

