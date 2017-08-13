LIVE: rally of solidarity for Charlottesville held at Public Square

August 13, 2017 Road Trip: Kelleys Island

Posted 4:15 pm, August 13, 2017, by

The Casino
104 Division Street
Kelleys Island, Ohio 43438
419-746-2773
http://www.kelleysislandcasino.com/

 

Kelleys Island Treasures
http://www.kelleysislandnature.com/

 

West Bay Inn
1230 W. Lakeshore Drive
Kelleys Island, Ohio 43438
419-746-2597
http://www.westbayinn.com/

 

Charles Herndon Galleries & Sculpture Garden
110 Laylin Lane
Kelleys Island, Ohio 43438
419-746-2249
http://www.charlesherndon.com/

 

Kelleys Landing & The Buckeye Shop
127 Division Street
Kelleys Island, Ohio 43438
419-746-2670
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Kelleys-Landing/140670592635521

 

Kelleys Island State Park & Campground
920 Division Street
Kelleys Island, Ohio 43438
419-746-2546
http://parks.ohiodnr.gov/kelleysisland
 

Kelleys Island Ferry
510 W Main Street
Lakeside Marblehead, Ohio 43440
419-798-9763
http://kelleysislandferry.com/

 

Sweet Valley Pitte Stoppe
604 Division Street
Kelleys Island, Ohio 43438
419-357-0638
https://www.kelleysislandchamber.com/place/sweet-valley-pitte-stoppe/

 

Papa T’s Deckside
108 W Lakeshore Drive
Kelleys Island, Ohio 43438
https://www.facebook.com/kipapat/

 

Taste by the Lake
115 Division Street
Kelleys Island, Ohio 43438
419-746-2500
https://www.facebook.com/Taste-by-the-Lake-1648562948705579/?fref=ts

 

Bag the Moon & MoonGlow Condos
109 W Lakeshore Drive
Kelleys Island, Ohio 43438
419-746-2365
http://www.bagthemoonkelleys.com/Home_Page.php