CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the shooting death of a male on the city’s east side early Sunday morning.

Police say it happened just before 12:30 a.m. in at East 79th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

The male was shot in the chest, then taken to University Hospitals, where he died.

Further details about the shooting, including suspect information, were not immediately released.

Cleveland homicide detectives are investigating the case.