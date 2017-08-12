× Yes!! Indians beat Rays behind Clevinger, Bruce, 3-0

ST. PETRSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jay Bruce drove in his first two runs for the Cleveland Indians and Mike Clevinger struck out nine in seven innings Saturday night in a 3-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Bruce, acquired in a trade from the New York Mets on Wednesday night, drove in the first run with a two-out fly ball that dropped for a double between left fielder Corey Dickerson and third baseman Trevor Plouffe in the first inning.

After leading off the third with a double, Francisco Lindor scored on Chris Archer’s two-out wild pitch to make it 2-0.

Bruce drove in another run with a single in the fifth after Jose Ramirez’s leadoff double.

Clevinger (6-4) won for the first time in four starts since the All-Star break, giving up four hits and one walk in seven innings.

Cody Allen pitched the ninth for his 20th save, the fourth straight season he has reached that number.

It was 10th time the Rays were shut out this season, most in the majors.

Archer (8-7) gave up three runs and seven hits while striking out eight in 5 1/3 innings, ending his streak of 15 straight starts in which he pitched at least six innings.

RAYS PILING UP ZEROES

Nine of the Rays’ shutouts have come at home including five in their last eight games. They have scored eight runs in eight games on their current home stand while batting .175 and striking out 87 times.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: After passing a pre-game test of his tight right hamstring, 2B Jason Kipnis will not be placed on the 10-day disabled list and might start Sunday’s game. … OF Lonnie Chisenhall (strained right calf) is scheduled to DH on Sunday at Akron. Chisenhall has offered to play first base and third base as well as the outfield during his rehab assignment.

Rays: 3B Evan Longoria was out of the lineup after getting his thumb bruised by a batted ball Friday night. … RHP Matt Andriese (right hip stress fracture) will make a rehab start for Class-A Charlotte, pitching for the first time since June 10.

UP NEXT

RHP Corey Kluber (10-3) will pitch Sunday’s series finale for the Indians. Kluber is coming off back-to-back complete-game wins. Rays RHP Austin Pruitt (6-3) will be facing his third straight All-Star pitcher, having started against Houston’s Dallas Keuchel and Boston’s Chris Sale in his last two starts.

