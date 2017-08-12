× Reports: 3 families inside home during deadly reveal party

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police reports indicate that members of at least three families were inside a southwest Ohio home where two gunmen burst in and opened fire, killing a woman and wounding eight people at a gender reveal party last month.

Colerain Township police on Friday released reports that include victims’ names. Twenty-two-year-old Autum Garrett of Andrews, Indiana, was killed July 8 during what was supposed to be a pregnant woman’s gender reveal party. Garrett’s husband and their two children were wounded.

Police said a week after the shooting that the 21-year-old woman who claimed she’d lost her child after being shot in the leg wasn’t pregnant. She declined the newspaper’s interview request.

Police still lack descriptions of the gunmen who entered through an unlocked front door.

