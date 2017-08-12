One person killed amid violence in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – One person was killed amid violence on Saturday at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, according to Mayor Mike Signer. “I am heartbroken that a life has been lost here. I urge all people of good will — go home,” Signer said on Twitter. He did not provide details as to how the death occurred.

A hospital official says one person has died and 19 were injured; University of Virginia Medical Center spokeswoman Angela Taylor confirmed the death to The Associated Press.

President Donald Trump condemned hate “on many sides” in response to violent white nationalist protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, that have played out on national television Saturday.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides,” Trump said during a news conference. “It has been going on for a long time in our country — not Donald Trump, not Barack Obama. It has been going on for a long, long time. It has no place in America.”

He did not mention white nationalists and the alt-right movement in his remarks.

Earlier Saturday, Trump, who is on his 17-day vacation in New Jersey, urged people to “come together as one” in response to the protests but did not explicitly mention the white nationalist origins of the conflict.

“We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for,” he wrote on Twitter. “There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!”

Trump, who also signed a Veterans Affairs health care bill Saturday afternoon, later tweeted: “Am in Bedminster for meetings & press conference on V.A. & all that we have done, and are doing, to make it better-but Charlottesville sad!”

An Associated Press reporter saw at least one person on the ground receiving medical treatment immediately afterward the incident. It occurred approximately two hours after violent clashes between white nationalists and counter-protesters.

The nationalists were holding the rally to protest plans by the city of Charlottesville to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

There were several hundred protesters marching in a long line when the car drove into a group of them.

