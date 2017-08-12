Malfunction at North Ridgeville Corn Festival has ride safety back in spotlight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH - The Friday malfunction of a child's ride which caused minor injuries at the North Ridgeville Corn Festival is putting ride safety back in the spotlight.

An Elyria mother tells Fox 8 that her daughter, 1, was on the same ride hours prior to when it sparked and went off track.

"About the first or second time it came fully around the track the one car sparked and tried to come off the track but he just slowed the ride down," said Natasha Smith.

Smith says when she voiced concern the ride operator who assured her it would be shut down. Yet hours later, at 9:30 p.m. Friday, the North Ridgeville Fire Chief says children received bumps and bruises, and one child a bloody nose after the same ride went off track.

The ride features small cars that slowly go around a track. The chief says one of the cars went off track causing the rest to abruptly stop causing five children under five to be jolted forward.

"Could have been prevented if he would have kept the ride shut down as he had told me it would be," said Smith.

While the incident is alarming to some parents others say accidents are bound to happen.

"Things happen, when we were little we'd run around and come back with a different scrape or bruise everyday," said Megan Sroka. "Now it seems people panic a little easier than our parents would."

An investigation is ongoing to pinpoint what happened and make sure it doesn't occur again. The fire chief says all rides were inspected and deemed safe. The incident was reported to the state. Fair officials say the ride will not reopen during the festival.

41.389491 -82.019032