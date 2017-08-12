× Fundraiser Sunday for Uniontown police officer shot in the line of duty

UNIONTOWN, Ohio — Every day is a challenge and a blessing for a Uniontown sergeant who was shot four times July 9.

Sgt. David White says he continues to recover at home, and says everyday is getting better but the healing process is slow.

“I go for short walks and am exhausted when I get home,” White said. “When I told my doctor he reminded me that I had major surgeries and I was shot four times. It takes time to heal. I know I am lucky to be here and I thank God for that. God wants me here for a reason.”

White was shot in the shoulder, stomach and wrist area, when he and other officers responded to a domestic call in the evening hours of July 9. Officers returned gunfire and the suspect was shot and killed.

White says he wants to continue to thank everyone who has supported him and his family since the shooting.

Due to the injuries he is unable to work and does not know when he will be able to return.

Fundraisers have been set up to help White and his family, including one Sunday at Johnny J’s Pub and Grille, 2891 E. Waterloo Road, Akron, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“I really wish I could go but I am not able to just yet,” White said. “We are grateful for all of the outpouring of support from everyone. We are so blessed and overwhelmed.”

