Crash, gunshots and attempted carjackings Saturday morning on Cleveland street

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Witnesses report a chaotic scene after the driver of a minivan crashed into a pole then got out of the disabled vehicle randomly firing gunshots.

The crash happened on East 55th Street near Bower a short time before noon on Saturday.

Witnesses say construction workers went to the crashed minivan to help the driver.

That's when he got out with a gun and started firing shots, at nothing in particular.

The witnesses tell FOX 8 that he then pointed the gun at the driver of a bus with passengers on board.

The driver of the bus reportedly locked the doors and would not let the man on.

That's when he started going from car to car, waving his gun and making demands.

One driver, who asked not to be identified, used her phone to take a picture of the man at the window of the car in front of hers before he came to her car.

"I took a photo of it because I thought if this is going to be my last photo at least they will see who this was and wasn't sure what was going to happen," she told FOX 8.

The woman said before he approached her car she started trying to think of her options.

"There wasn't anyplace else to go because the traffic was stopped. I didn't know if I should try to go to the right to avoid him, try to run him over if he approached my car, but there was no room to do anything," she said.

The woman said the only thing that was running through her mind at the time was who might get shot first.

"I really tried not to make eye contact too much with him. He walked up to my car and he hit my rear view mirror with either the gun or his elbow.I don't remember, but he kind of rammed it into the side you know. It moved and he was waving the gun around by my window and yelling a bunch of stuff and right at that moment I was able to move so I took off as fast as I could., she added.

As of Saturday afternoon there are unconfirmed reports that a suspect has been taken into custody.

There are no reports of any injuries as a result of the gunfire.​