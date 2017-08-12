Cleveland police: 50-gallon oil spill shuts down portion of I-90 E

CLEVELAND — Interstate 90 is shut down before the Eddy Road exit because of a large oil spill, the Cleveland Division of Police confirmed on Saturday.

Both the Cleveland Fire Department and HAZMAT crews are working at the scene, where at least 50 gallons of oil were spilled onto the roadway, Cleveland police said. Bratenahl police are also assisting.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says the two right lanes of I-90 East would be closed until further notice. Motorists are strongly encouraged to take an alternate route as delays are expected.

Officials have not yet said what caused the spill or whether or not anyone was injured.

