Butterfly release held in honor of St. Jude patient who passed away last year

BATH, Ohio — Carson Higgins fought until the day he passed away from cancer one year ago.

He was our St. Jude ambassador. We featured his fight with neuroblastoma, a cancer of the nervous system, and his positive outlook back in 2013.

On Saturday, friends and family gathered at the Bath Community Center for a butterfly release in remembrance of Carson. Attendees also painted rocks and hid them for other children to find.

Carson was diagnosed with his illness when he was just three years old. After years of being in remission, the disease returned in 2015.

The last four weeks of his life were spent traveling around the country in an RV with his family, stopping at all the places he wanted to see. He passed away while he was on vacation in Las Vegas, at just 12 years old.

His parents, Debbie and John Higgins, stopped by the FOX 8 studios back in January ahead of the St. Jude Dream Home ticket Giveway.

**More stories on Carson, here**