2 hurt after plane crashes at Ashland County Airport

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — Two people were hurt after a plane crashed upon landing at the Ashland County Airport Saturday morning.

It happened just after 11:15 a.m.

According to Ashland County Sheriff Deputy Carl Richert, a single-engine plane landed on the runway at the airport, lost control, then flipped over on its roof.

Rescuers pulled a man and a woman from the plane, who were reportedly hanging upside down inside the aircraft, Richert said. Both sustained non-life threatening injuries and taken to University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center for treatment.

The couple had been flying in from Akron as part of the Veterans Appreciation Day at Ashland County Airport. The plane was a WWII-style Navy aircraft, Richert said.

The event will continue as planned and the airport will remain open, Richert said.

The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Further details were not immediately released. Stick with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates as they become available.