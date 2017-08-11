Woman’s horror story will have you thinking twice about popping a pimple

AUSTIN — A woman’s horror story may have you thinking twice about popping another pimple.

Katie Wright, 21, shared her story on social media. She said she noticed a pimple near her eyebrow. “I decided to pick at what I thought was a giant, under the skin pimple because it had been hurting for awhile and got too painful to ignore,” she wrote.

Thank you @lindsaygholmes for this article! Cellulitis is serious and often undiagnosed. Be careful y'all ❤️https://t.co/9cbggUuYiE — katie (@katiewright) August 9, 2017

She said within an hour, her face swelled up. “It felt like something was going to burst out of my skin.”

Katie went to an emergency room in Austin. She said they told her it was serious case of cellulitis, a bacterial skin infection — it was a version of a staph infection. “Since it was on my face, there was a huge risk of it spreading to my brain or my eyes causing me to go blind,” Katie wrote.

She said it likely happened from bacteria getting onto her eyebrow pencil brush, and urged others to clean their make-up brushes.

Katie said she is finally healing and her face is going back to normal.

when you go viral for being ugly pic.twitter.com/anwVTHGusH — katie (@katiewright) August 1, 2017

the swelling difference from the Staph pic.twitter.com/elXbLnhLfG — katie (@katiewright) August 8, 2017