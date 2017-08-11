Two children suffer minor injuries in ride incident at North Ridgeville Corn Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio -- A couple of children suffered minor injuries during an incident on one of the rides at the North Ridgeville Corn Festival on Friday night.

The fire chief said the incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. on a ride for kids in which cars go slowly around a track.

The chief said one of the cars went off the track and that caused the rest of the cars to stop abruptly.

Five children aged five and under were jolted forward when the ride stopped. One of the children, a little boy, had a bump on his head and was looked at, at the festival.

Another child suffered a bloody nose; the parents took that child to the hospital to get checked out.

The fire chief said the rides were all inspected and deemed to be safe before the festival started. This incident has been reported to the state. The ride was shut down.

