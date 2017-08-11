Missing: Mariah Pleban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Mariah Pleban, 17, was last seen July 31 on Clyborne Road in Cleveland.

She was wearing a light blue T-shirt, black sweatpants and gray slippers.

Mariah is 5'4" tall with black hair and hazel eyes. Her hair could be dyed reddish blonde.

Police say she may be in the area of West 58th Street and Biddulph Avenue or Colgate Avenue in Cleveland.

