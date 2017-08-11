Live: Man who walked into police station, confessed to murder appearing in court

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio — A man who walked into the lobby of a Cleveland police station and admitted to killing a woman will be arraigned Friday morning.

Jiansen Liang, 33, has been charged with aggravated murder in the case.

On July 27, police say Liang told officers about the murder. Cleveland police notified Fairview police, and officers found a woman dead inside Fairview Village Apartments.

The victim was identified as Qihong Chen, 33. Chen and Liang were acquaintances, said police, and lived at the apartment for about a year and a half.

Stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for more.

Continuing coverage of this story here