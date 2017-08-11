Man arrested in murder of granddaughter’s father

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — A man has been arrested in the murder of his granddaughter’s father.

Edward Piechowiak Jr., 65, of Maple Heights, faces charges of aggravated murder and tampering with evidence. He could face additional charges in the case.

Kevin Tiearney, 32, was found shot in an apartment building on Americana Drive earlier this month. Police responded to the building after reports of gunshots.

Tiearney later died at the hospital.

According to Cuyahoga Falls police, Piechowiak Jr. is the maternal grandfather of Tiearney’s daughter. He will be taken to the Summit County Jail.

