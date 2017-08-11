Track Interactive Radar: Storms popping up, could be severe later today

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Storms along the lake will continue to affect our lake shore communities this afternoon.

Gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain are expected with this round. Hit and miss showers/storms inland.

Then a cold front moves in later today bringing a round of showers and the potential of severe storms to the area. Damaging wind and hail are the threats. Stay tuned.

As we head into the weekend…Right now it looks like there is a 20% chance on Saturday with the best chance the first half of the day. Otherwise, enjoy some sunshine and 70’s. We’re warming up next week with a nice dry stretch.

