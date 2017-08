Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As we head into the weekend, get ready for less humid, cooler weather accompanied by a decent amount of sunshine.

While there might be a passing instability shower on Saturday, such activity will be more of an afterthought or postscript as the overall feel of the day will be cooler and less humid. Sunday’s skies will stabilize with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Here's your hour-by-hour forecast: