Hero K-9 unlatches gate with paw to help injured partner

ADAMS COUNTY, Colorado– Authorities say a K-9 saved the day when the pup helped his partner who was injured.

According to a post on the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on August 6 at 1 a.m., a deputy responded to someone trespassing.

As the deputy was investigating, a man he was talking to ran away. The sheriff’s office says the deputy jumped a fence to go after him and he got separated from his K-9, Lex.

As the suspect fought with the deputy, Lex unlatched the gate with his paw, then came to the deputy’s assistance and the suspect was taken into custody.

The deputy was injured during the altercation and is recovering at home after being treated at the hospital.

“Our deputies view canine Lex as a hero for saving the day. We appreciate everyone in the K-9 Unit and their hard work to keep us safe,” Adams County Undersheriff Harold Lawson said in the Facebook post.

Lex, a three-year-old Belgian Malinois, has served with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office for the past two years.

The sheriff’s office says he is certified in narcotics and police patrol through the Colorado Police Canine Association and National Police Canine Association.