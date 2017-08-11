Hello fall? Pumpkin Pie M&M’s are already here

Uh-oh. It’s a sure sign summer is almost over and fall is right around the corner: Pumpkin Pie M&M’s are already on some store shelves.
According to Mashable, the white chocolate Pumpkin Pie candies were available online beginning in April, but some people spotted them at stores last week.
M&M’s aren’t the only treats getting in the early fall game; Starbucks announced earlier this week it will start selling pumpkin spice latte and pumpkin spice flavored ground coffee at certain grocery stores.
Whether you’re ready or not, the official beginning of fall is just over a month away.
