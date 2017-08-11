Hello fall? Pumpkin Pie M&M’s are already here

Uh-oh. It’s a sure sign summer is almost over and fall is right around the corner: Pumpkin Pie M&M’s are already on some store shelves.

According to Mashable, the white chocolate Pumpkin Pie candies were available online beginning in April, but some people spotted them at stores last week.

M&M’s aren’t the only treats getting in the early fall game; Starbucks announced earlier this week it will start selling pumpkin spice latte and pumpkin spice flavored ground coffee at certain grocery stores.

White Pumpkin Pie M&M’s Are Already Here https://t.co/rNbkQg0yVb — People (@people) August 11, 2017

Whether you’re ready or not, the official beginning of fall is just over a month away.