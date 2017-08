TALLMADGE, Ohio — A Tallmadge man will learn his sentence Friday for a drunk driving crash that killed an Ellet High School student in March of 2016.

Charles Queer, 64, entered a no contest plea in the case back in June.

Prosecutors say he ran into the back of 17-year-old Patricia Powell’s disabled car on the side of Interstate 76, killing her.

He could face eight years behind bars.

