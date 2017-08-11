Downtown Noodlecat closing, plans to open in new location

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Noodlecat’s downtown Cleveland location is closing Saturday.

But don’t worry, fans.

They’ll be opening up shop in Crocker Park.

The restaurant posted the announcement on Facebook Thursday.

It states:

“Time to let the cat out of the bag, #NoodleCat fans! First order of business—we will be closing our Euclid location this Saturday, August 12th. The good news? We’ll be working hard to ensure Crocker Park is the best and baddest ramen spot in CLE! In the meantime, keep your eyes and ears peeled on our social channels for news, menu changes, and the occasional cat joke”