Cleveland police looking for 3 ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted for shooting 19-year-old

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police are looking for three “armed and dangerous” suspects wanted in connection with the shooting of a 19-year-old man.

Police say it happened on Lee Heights Blvd. The victim was shot several times. He was taken to University Hospitals. His condition is not known at this time.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white, four-door, possibly Toyota or Mercedes Benz, with the back window missing and temporary tags.

Police say there were three black males in the vehicle, one of whom wore grey tennis shoes with yellow soles.

