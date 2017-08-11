Browns QB debate heats up after Kizer launches team to win over Saints

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Another year means another Browns season full of guessing who our starting quarterback will be.

We saw three of them in action Thursday night, including DeShone Kizer.

The Browns beat the Saints 20-14, and while it’s just preseason, we did get a taste of the team’s rookies.

There were some big plays from No. 1 draft pick Myles Garret, who showed flashes of dominance in his NFL debut, appearing to be a long-term answer at defensive end.

As far as the quarterback dilemma, Brock Osweiler started and struggled during his four series. Cody Kessler didn’t do much to help his cause.

Kizer shook off a slow start and played the entire second half, even completing a touchdown pass with under two minutes in the game.

So was it enough to give Kizer the start for the next pre-season game?

Coach Hue Jackson says it’s way too early to decide.

“Let’s see it for what it was,” he said. “The guy made some plays at the end that gave us a chance to win, but there is still so much growth that needs to happen for this young player. We all know he is talented…but there are still some things he needs to do better.”

The Browns’ next game will be Aug. 21, when they host the New York Giants.

