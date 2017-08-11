Teacher, aide on administrative leave after dragging child with autism through school hallways

CRESTLINE, Ohio — Two Crestline Exempted Village School District teachers are on leave after a video was recorded of a 7-year-old child with autism being dragged through the school hallways.

It happened back in May, after Corbin Kemle reportedly had misbehaved in the school playground.

Noreen Mullins, Crestline schools superintendent, told Fox 8 that a kindergarten teacher and an aide, seen in the video dragging the student, were placed on paid administrative leave and remain on leave.

Mullins says the custodian on the video who grabbed the 11-year-old retired. She said all three employees did not have any prior problems.

The Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office will not pursue felony charges.

Corbin’s mom, Bonnie McKean, this week posted surveillance video of what happened on her Facebook page.

“I am still in shock,” McKean told Fox 8. “They dragged him. It makes me ill.”

The surveillance video shows the child being dragged into the school and through some of the school’s hallways. The video has gotten over 87,000 views.

McKean plans to pursue charges in municipal court and is also considering a civil suit.

Another mother in the school district, Tiffany Ellenberger, has video of her son being assaulted by a Crestline school employee in May. It happened in the cafeteria. A misdemeanor assault charge was filed against that employee. His case was turned over to a court diversion program.

Mullins said she was concerned when she saw the video of both incidents.

