Video shows standoff on Ohio turnpike with 9-year-old hostage

The FOX 8 I TEAM has obtained video showing what happened as troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol found themselves in a standoff on the turnpike with a driver holding a 9-year-old boy at knifepoint.

It happened last month just west of Fremont, and the video was just released to the I TEAM.

It all began as troopers tried to stop a speeding driver. Video shows the chase topped speeds of 100 mph, and the driver passed other traffic using both the right and left-side berms.

Finally, the driver hit police stop sticks, designed to puncture tires, and you could see the car veer off into a field.

There though, the driver refused to get out, and troopers saw she had a child inside with a knife to his throat. On the video, you can hear troopers say, "Throw the knife out the window.

Come on, drop the knife, and come on out. Let him out of the car.”

Ultimately, troopers made a sudden move to rescue the boy, and arrest the woman. You can see officers free the child, and they used a taser to help subdue the woman.

Yet, that led to another mystery at the scene. Why did this happen? Troopers say the woman is the child’s mother, but she doesn’t have custody.

They drove into Ohio from Michigan. The video shows the woman spouting nonsense as she’s in handcuffs.

At one point, she says, "I really don't care about these handcuffs. I like being tied up, too."

And she said, "That was awesome. Ahhh yesss..."

The case will be going to a grand jury for charges. The Patrol says the woman, in the meantime, has been sent for mental health evaluations. The child was released to a relative, and social workers have also gotten involved.