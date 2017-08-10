× TSA finds gun at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport checkpoint

CLEVELAND– A woman was cited after the Transportation Safety Administration says she tried to bring a handgun onto a plane.

It happened after 3 p.m. Wednesday at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport at the north security checkpoint.

TSA said an officer spotted the passenger’s Hi-Point 40 Cal. Smith & Wesson JCP handgun in her carry-on bag using the X-ray machine. TSA agents notified the Cleveland Division of Police and the woman was issued a summons.

According to TSA, this is the sixth firearm found at Cleveland checkpoints this year. Last year, nine guns were discovered.

Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms in checked baggage, if they are unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Then the firearm must be taken to the airline check-in counter.

More information on transporting a gun on a plane can be found here