Suspected drunk driver hits two OSHP cruisers during pursuit

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two Ohio State Highway Patrol cruisers were hit by a suspected drunk driver before troopers were able to get the driver to stop.

According to the OSHP, troopers attempted to stop a red pickup truck around 2:30 a.m. after spotting it swerving in and out of the lanes.

The driver failed to stop and led troopers on a pursuit that last about 10 minutes through the west side of Cleveland. OSHP said the driver never went faster than 40 miles per hour.

The truck rear-ended a cruiser during the pursuit.

A second cruiser was hit when the chase ended in a crash at W. 65th St. just north of Storer Ave.

The driver was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center. No troopers were injured.

Investigators said the driver, who has not been identified, had too much to drink. They also say they found pills in the truck that the driver did not have a prescription for.