Show Info: August 10, 2017
Lopez On Lee
Michael Herschman continues corn week by giving it a Latin flair!
2196 Lee Road
Cleveland Heights, Ohio 44118
Phone: 216.932.9000
Comedian
Are you ready for a weekend full of laughs?
John Heffron
Tonight – Saturday
www.pickwickandfrolic.com
Doc Howard’s Distillery
Squeeze out the last few weeks of summer with a couple cocktails!
http://www.Dochowardsdistillery.com
Herb’n Twine Sandwich Co.
Remember when a sandwich was just a piece of bologna between two slices of bread? Not anymore! Check out Herb’n Twine Sandwiches!
4309 Lorain Ave
Cleveland, OH 44113
440-376-4155
Herbntwine.com
La Look Skincare & Makeup Boutique
Martha Vucsko always brings the latest and greatest in the beauty world including the first pop up peel bar in Ohio!
Chagrin Falls Plaza
15 Pleasant Drive
Chagrin Falls, Ohio 44022
440-247-0359
http://www.lalookboutique.com/
St. Mary Romanian Festival
Try authentic Romanian dishes, like the one Betty Catana made this morning, at the St. Mary Romanian Festival!
August 18-20
St Mary Romanian Orthodox Cathedral
3256 Warren Road, Cleveland
www.smroc.org
Cuyahoga County Fair
The Cuyahoga County opens today at noon! In addition to the “free before three” savings, it’s also half-price ride bands all day!
NOW through August 13th
Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, Berea
FREE Parking
www.cuyfair.com