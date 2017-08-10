× Show Info: August 10, 2017

Lopez On Lee

Michael Herschman continues corn week by giving it a Latin flair!

2196 Lee Road

Cleveland Heights, Ohio 44118

Phone: 216.932.9000

Comedian

Are you ready for a weekend full of laughs?

John Heffron

Tonight – Saturday

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Doc Howard’s Distillery

Squeeze out the last few weeks of summer with a couple cocktails!

http://www.Dochowardsdistillery.com

Herb’n Twine Sandwich Co.

Remember when a sandwich was just a piece of bologna between two slices of bread? Not anymore! Check out Herb’n Twine Sandwiches!

4309 Lorain Ave

Cleveland, OH 44113

440-376-4155

Herbntwine.com

La Look Skincare & Makeup Boutique

Martha Vucsko always brings the latest and greatest in the beauty world including the first pop up peel bar in Ohio!

Chagrin Falls Plaza

15 Pleasant Drive

Chagrin Falls, Ohio 44022

440-247-0359

http://www.lalookboutique.com/

St. Mary Romanian Festival

Try authentic Romanian dishes, like the one Betty Catana made this morning, at the St. Mary Romanian Festival!

August 18-20

St Mary Romanian Orthodox Cathedral

3256 Warren Road, Cleveland

www.smroc.org

Cuyahoga County Fair

The Cuyahoga County opens today at noon! In addition to the “free before three” savings, it’s also half-price ride bands all day!

NOW through August 13th

Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, Berea

FREE Parking

www.cuyfair.com