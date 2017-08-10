× Shipment of 240 Vitamix blenders stolen in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio– The Strongsville Police Department is investigating what happened to a shipment of 240 Vitamix blenders.

The owner of ELT/Arco Logistics on Cochran Road reported the theft shortly before noon on Tuesday.

Police said the man brokered a trucking company to pick up the blenders and deliver them to a Costco store in Maryland, but they never arrived. According to police, attempts to contact the trucking company were not successful.

The shipment contained 240 blenders, valued between $120,000 and $150,000.