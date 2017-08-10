× Second suspect arrested in shooting of 4-year-old Cleveland boy

CLEVELAND– Two men are now behind bars for the shooting of a 4-year-old boy in Cleveland.

The victim was in a car with his mother when it happened around midnight on Monday in the area of Dead Man’s Curve. His mom exited the highway at East 55th Street to call for help. She told police two men were in the suspect vehicle.

Leon Edwards and John Smith, both 21, are charged with attempted murder. On Wednesday, Smith was arrested on West Boulevard.

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force caught Edwards in Goodwater, Alabama. Marshals said tips from the community led to his arrest.

“This partnership and the teamwork of our Task Force agencies has once again resulted in the quick arrest of these two violent fugitives, reaching far beyond our city limits to bring them to justice,” said Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams in a news release on Thursday.

While the U.S. Marshals referred to the suspects as a “road rage duo,” Williams was hesitant to use those words on Wednesday.

“The only thing I do know concretely is it was a petty disagreement that should not have ended in gunfire,” Williams told FOX 8 News.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to his head, but police said the bullet fragments did not penetrate his brain. He was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

According to the arrest warrant, Smith called the boy’s mother and admitted he was a front-seat passenger, but didn’t fire any shots.

Continuing coverage of this story here