Scattered thunderstorms Friday: Check hour-by-hour forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’ve enjoyed rain-free days in most areas thanks to a high pressure system that has embraced the Great Lakes and Mid-Atlantic region.

However, that zone of protection began to disappear on Thursday.

Thunderstorms will take on greater coverage Friday with the arrival of a cold front.

Your hour-by-hour forecast into early Friday morning:

We will maintain cautious optimism for the weekend. Right now it looks like there is a 20% chance on Saturday with the best chance the first half of the day.

**Weather updates, here; also get updates on the FOX 8 News Weather Facebook page**