Romanian Veggie Stew (Ghiveci)

St Mary Romanian Festival
August 18-20
St Mary Romanian Orthodox Cathedral
3256 Warren Road, Cleveland
www.smroc.org
ROMANIAN GHIVECI (GHEE-VETCH) ((aka Romanian veggie stew)
¼ Cup olive oil
3 onions, diced
1 cup carrots, sliced thin
2 cups peppers (mixed red, yellow & green), seeded and diced
2-3 cloves garlic, minced
1 zucchini, unpeeled, sliced ½”
1 yellow squash, unpeeled, sliced ½”
1 small eggplant, peeled and diced
2 cups diced, drained tomatoes
Salt & pepper to taste
- combine zucchini, squash & eggplant. Lightly salt them and spread in one layer between paper towels to absorb moisture 10-20 minutes. Dry thoroughly with paper towels.
- Heat ¼ cup oil in 10-12” pan and sauté onions, carrots, peppers, garlic, then the zucchini-squash-eggplant mixture until they are still slightly crisp. **sauté the veggies separately adding oil as needed. More work, but the final result is more tasty.**
- Add the tomatoes, stir occasionally, adding salt & pepper. And cook until mixture simmers. Reduce heat to medium-low, cook at gentle simmer until veggies are tender but not mushy (10-15 minutes).
- Optional: yellow or green beans, cauliflower, cabbage and/or potatoes may be used.
- This veggie stew is an excellent accompaniment to mamaliga/polenta, roast pork, or potatoes.