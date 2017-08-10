Pups at Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter waiting for forever homes

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter has some awesome dogs up for adoption!

Lancelot came to the shelter with swelling and puncture wounds from a dog bite. He has been on medication and is now back to his happy spunky self after some much-needed recovery. He absolutely loves treats and will play with a toy here and there. He needs a home that is still active yet has equal amounts of lazy/down time. Last but not least, he MUST have his own fancy dog bed 🙂

Wilson is a 3-year-old Lab mix male. This guy is very easy to walk and super sweet and friendly. He has unique coloring and is quick to make his way into your affection. Wilson has started his heart worm treatment but would love to finish the treatments in his very own home. If you can help this boy, come in and ask about Wilson in kennel #4.

Paulette is a 1 1/2-year-old Terrier mix female. This sweet girl is shy in her cage but comes alive once she is out and about. She is a member of play group and has a lot of fun with her canine pals. She is very active and would love an active family to play with. Come and meet Paulette in kennel #19.

The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter will host a Pawject Runway event on Aug. 19 at Legacy Village.

The event lasts from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes various vendors, shelters and rescues.

Enter your own little pooch in both the bikini contest and the runway show.

The top 13 dogs will appear in our 2018 calendar. The cost is $25 for one dog/one handler, and is free to the public.

It’s open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m.

