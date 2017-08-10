Missing: Felicia Smith

Posted 8:30 am, August 10, 2017, by , Updated at 08:40PM, August 10, 2017

FOX 8 has relaunched our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry.  We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Felicia Smith, 39, was last seen on Ansel Avenue in Cleveland on July 28.

Felicia is 5'1" and has short brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black polo shirt, jeans and a black hat.

She has a scar on her left arm and several tattoos. She is diabetic and takes medication.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call Detective Oliver at 216-623-5518.

