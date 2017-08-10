How to win season tickets to every single Live Nation concert next year at Blossom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brad Paisley will close out Blossom Music Center's summer concert season at the end of September -- but before then, you can snag a chance to see him, and so many others!

Thanks to Live Nation and Huntington Bank, Fox 8 is giving you the chance to win season tickets to every single Live Nation concert next year at Blossom. That means you'll be under the pavilion for dozens of concerts in 2018, by some of the most popular musical artists in the world.

Secondary prizes include a meet and greet with Brad Paisley, and 200 pairs of tickets to see his concert on September 22.

It only costs $10 to enter, and you can enter as many times as you want. Keep in mind, you must live in Ohio.

Best of all, the proceeds from this grand prize all go toward a great cause -- The Annie L. Dawson Foundation, providing college scholarships, coats and supplies to Northeast Ohio students.

Wayne Dawson, and his brother, started the foundation in honor of their mother, as a way to give back to the community they love. Now, you have a chance to see dozens of live performances, and help area students at the same time.

