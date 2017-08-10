Groom’s reaction to seeing bride walk down aisle has everyone crying: ‘It’s what every girl wants’

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — A man’s reaction to seeing his bride for the first time was so emotional, it had guests and even the photographer crying.

Amber Lowe was the photographer and captured the beautiful moments at the Tennessee wedding, which she shared with us.

Amber said the groom, Micah Baker, was turned around so he wouldn’t see his bride, Bailey, walking down the hill. A soon as the best man tapped Micah on the shoulder, he “cried hysterically,” Amber said.

Before the wedding, Amber asked him if he was ready. His response: “I’ve been ready my whole life for this moment.”

The bride’s reaction? “We are both super crazy about each other and knew it would be a really emotional day. When he finally saw me, his reaction was everything that I wanted and more. The photos are a perfect depiction of exactly how he felt about me. It’s what every girl wants,” Bailey told ABC News.

Bailey’s sister tweeted: “This was Micah’s reaction when he saw my sister..I’m bawling..”

