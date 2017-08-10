Fox Recipe Box: Rotisserie Chicken Tacos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh - - Who isn't interested in quick and easy dinner ideas? The staff at Whole Foods Market Rocky River stopped by the Fox 8 morning show to show us how one rotisserie chicken can easily create two delicious meals.

Chef Katherine Horvath showed Fox 8's Kristi Capel how easy it is to have one basic ingredient do double duty for your dinner table.

Click here to learn more about Whole Foods Market Rocky River.

Rotisserie Chicken Tacos

-1 “Naked” Rotisserie Chicken (pull meat off bones and save carcass)

-1 TBS. Whole Foods Market Taco Seasoning

OR

Tofu Ingredients

-1 package 365 Everyday Value Organic Tofu Extra Firm

-1 TBS Whole Foods Market Taco Seasoning

1 package 365 Everyday Value Soft Corn Tortillas

½ cup 365 Everyday Value Organic Refried Black Beans

¼ cup 365 Everyday Value Organic Sweet Corn

½ cup 365 Everyday Value Mexican Blend Shredded Cheese

1 head 365 Everyday Value Organic Romaine (shredded)

¼ cup 365 Everyday Value Peach and Mango Salsa

¼ cup Made In House Whole Foods Market Guacamole

2 Tbs. 365 Everyday Value Organic Sour Cream

Take protein of choice and mix with taco seasoning. Chicken should still be hot. For Tofu, heat in skillet or oven first. Warm corn tortillas according to package instructions. Heat refried beans in skillet or microwave. Assemble tacos according to taste.

Use saved Naked Chicken Carcass to make homemade soup stock!