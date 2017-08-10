Football is back! Browns take on Saints tonight in first preseason game

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are back in action tonight in their first preseason game.

Fans can still purchase tickets to tonight’s game. It kicks off at 8 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium against the New Orleans Saints.

Quarterback Brock Osweiler gets the start tonight. He’s new to the Browns, but not to the NFL. He was traded from Houston back in March.

Rookie DeShone Kizer is expected to get plenty of playing time, but David Njoku won’t be able to play tonight because of a back injury.

Myles Garrett, the rookie from Texas A&M University says he’s excited about the chance to show he can “play with the big boys.”

Coach Hue Jackson said he’s anxious to see him play today.

“He’s doing a good job, good player,” said Jackson. “But he still has things to fine tune, continue to work out and doing it each and every day.”

Jackson said he saw a lot of good things in last week’s Orange and Brown Scrimmage, but he expects a lot more out of the guys in tonight’s game.

